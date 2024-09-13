Done deal: Plymouth Argyle confirm free agent signing ahead of Sunderland clash

Plymouth Argyle will host Sunderland at Home Park on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle have announced the signing of free agent goalkeeper Marko Marosi ahead of their clash with Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Pilgrims suffered a significant blow earlier in the week when it was confirmed that first choice stopper Conor Hazard will be sidelined for around three months having undergone surgery for an ankle injury sustained during a recent defeat at the hands of Stoke City. Without the Northern Irishman available, Dan Grimshaw is expected to deputise between the sticks, but Argyle’s only other goalkeeping option had been Zak Baker - a teenager who is yet to feature for the first team on the south coast.

On Thursday, manager Wayne Rooney told a press conference that his side were hoping to dip into the free agent market to bolster their ranks, and Plymouth unveiled Marosi in an official statement on Friday morning. While the deal is still subject to EFL approval, the fact that the 30-year-old was registered before noon means that he should be eligible for selection this weekend.

Speaking about his new signing, Rooney said: “When we knew the severity of Conor’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a goalkeeper who could strengthen the group. We are really pleased to bring Marko to the club, he has good experience and the attributes we were looking for. He will challenge Daniel for the shirt but is also another seasoned professional for our crop of young goalkeepers to learn from as well.”

Argyle Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added: “I am delighted we have managed to bring Marko to the club, initially on a short-term deal. He has really good EFL experience having played close to 250 games and joins us off the back of a really positive time at Shrewsbury. He will join up with the group immediately and go straight into the squad for Saturday’s game. We all wish him well for his time with Argyle.”

Marosi was most recently on the books at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town, but has also previously enjoyed stints with Coventry City, Doncaster Rovers, and Wigan Athletic U21s.