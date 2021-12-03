The fixture at the Stadium of Light will mark the first of three home league fixtures for Sunderland as the Black Cats look to push for promotion to the Championship.

Here, though, we take a look at the biggest stories doing the rounds this evening:

Kevin Phillips talks Lee Johnson

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the Wearsiders defeat against Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night.

The holders were knocked out after Lee Johnson fielded a youthful side against the League Two strugglers.

Following the game, Sunderland’s head coach expressed the view that some of the youngsters selected had failed to take their chance on the big stage.

When asked by Football Insider for his assessment, Phillips said: “It is a really difficult one.

“First and foremost, the priority is getting out of League One. They have had a couple of good results in the league and that should be the focus.

“I don’t think it will do them any harm in the long run, getting knocked out of that cup.

“I understand the manager coming out and saying the young players have not taken their opportunity when given to them. It is not a huge disaster, going out.

“The slight dampener is that these players have not proved that they are ready to step up when there is injuries.

“It is a shame they didn’t but it’s not a disaster. Now they can solely concentrate on the league.”

Doncaster Rovers manager hunt latest

Jonathan Woodgate was this morning installed by the bookmakers as the early favourite to become the next manager of Doncaster Rovers.

The former Bournemouth and Middlesbrough manager led BetVictor’s opening market at 5/1 to replace Richie Wellens in the Rovers hot seat.

Gary McSheffrey 4/1

Jonathan Woodgate 8/1

Simon Grayson 8/1

Michael Flynn 10/1

Neil Warnock 10/1

John O'Shea 10/1

Graham Coughlan 10/1

Gavin Strachan 12/1

Paul Simpson 12/1

Neil Harris 12/1

Pete Wild 12/1

Aidy Boothroyd 12/1

Nigel Adkins 12/1

Chris Beech 12/1

Danny Wilson 14/1

David Artell 16/1

Sol Campbell 16/1

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.