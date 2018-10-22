Doncaster Rovers defender has THIS warning ahead of Sunderland clash

Doncaster Rovers defender Niall Mason has issued a warning to Sunderland - hinting the Black Cats should not underestimate them.

The pair lock horns in the league for the first time since 1988 with both clubs occupying an early League One playoff spot with just under a quarter of their matches completed.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Only one point separates Doncaster and Sunderland but Jack Ross' side, who sit in third with one game in-hand, will be leapfrogged by tomorrow's hosts should they record a victory at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Grant McCann's men, so far, have fared well against teams in and around the top six, earning draws against the top two - Portsmouth and Peterborough United - and defeating Luton Town and Walsall earlier in the month.

And for that reason, right-back Mason is confidence of upsetting Sunderland and their travelling 4,000 contingent.

"We know the game against Sunderland will be tough," admitted Mason.

"There isn’t much between the two sides in terms of league position.

"We’ve done well against teams in and around us so far this season, so we take a lot of confidence from that."

Meanwhile, boss McCann is playing down the visit of the former Premier League side, insisting it's just another game.

The 38-year-old has faith that his side can hurt Sunderland with 24 goals to their name so far.

He said: "We’re treating the game against Sunderland as just another game. We’ll worry about us and do the basics right.

"We’re looking dangerous again and we’ve scored five goals in our past two games, so we’re in a good place.

"The league is a lot more open this season, there are some big clubs in it but there isn’t that one team that look like they are going to run away with it."