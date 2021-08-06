Doncaster Rovers boss confirms interest in Sunderland and Burton Albion target

The 18-year-old attacker was at the Stadium of Light last Friday as Sunderland defeated Hull City in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign.

The Black Cats were thought to be leading the chase for the services of Jebbison, who became the youngest player ever to score on his Premier League debut last term.

However, interest from League One rivals Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion has clouded the picture, with the player said to be weighing up his options amidst significant offers.

The Blades believe the youngster has a bright long-term future at the club but are open to the idea of him getting more senior minutes in the EFL this season with a loan move.

Sheffield United are also considering keeping Jebbison for the time being whilst taking time to consider his future pathway.

Sunderland are in the market for another forward, having still not replaced Charlie Wyke after he left to join Wigan Athletic at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, however, Rovers boss Wellens confirmed his interest in the player.

He said: “We like him. He’s a very good player and we’d love to have him.

“Because of his impact, the way he plays, he has a lot of suitors and we’ll leave it to Daniel to choose what is right for the next step in his career.”

Lee Johnson’s men kick off the League One season at home to Wigan Athletic this Saturday at 3pm.

