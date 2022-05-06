Ross Stewart scored the game’s only goal at the Stadium of Light when he capitalised on Sam Hutchinson’s mistake on the stroke of half time.
Sunderland had chances to double their lead in the second half as Alex Pritchard hit the crossbar.
The hosts were also forced to defend their advantage in the closing stages but held onto their clean sheet.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Very calm in possession in the main and dealt with the majority of balls into his box. One error from a cross but it didn’t cost Sunderland in the end. 6
2. Bailey Wright - 8
A couple of nervy moments in possession through the final quarter but his defensive performance was superb. Completely dominated his duels with Berahino and Gregory, even if the visitors didn’t show a great deal of intent through the first half. 8
3. Danny Batth - 8
Has established himself as an important player, again providing some calm in the middle of the defence and real aerial solidity. 8
4. Dennis Cirkin - 7
Understandably took him a while to get up to the pace of the game after his spell out and there were one or two loose moments on the ball early on. Strong in the second half and played his part in the goal with a fine early pass into the channel. 7
