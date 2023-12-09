Sunderland got back to winning ways and climbed briefly back into the play-off spots with a 2-1 win over West Brom

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over West Brom in Mike Dodds' first game as interim head coach.

Dan Ballard and Dan Neil got the goals for the hosts, and though Brandon Thomas-Asante made it a nervy finish with a late header, Sunderland were able to get over the line.

Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points...

DODDS' TELLING SELECTION CALL

There had been much debate about the cause of Sunderland's recent goalscoring issues and towards the end of his tenure, many increasingly felt the issue may well be Mowbray and his set up. Mike Dodds made pretty clear on Friday that he didn't see that to be the case, speaking of a side who he said created a lot of chances and just needed to convert them.

That he opted not to field one of the four summer arrivals underlined that view, and was an interesting selection given Mowbray's divisive final press conference. His call to go with Jobe up front was undoubtedly a sound one, the youngster a huge threat from the off and having clearly benefited from his rest last week.

A DIRE OFFSIDE CALL

Jobe linked up well but most importantly stretched the West Brom defence. He should have put Sunderland ahead after charging down Palmers' attempted clearance. That broke for Roberts, who crossed for Aouchiche. His effort was saved but Jobe was there to bundle in, with the flag being raised shortly afterwards.

The replays subsequently confirmed that Jobe was onside and in truth, it wasn't even a particularly marginal call. It would have been a deserved lead for the hosts who started well, even if Alex Mowatt had gone close from long range. There was then a big penalty call as another dangerous break ended with Roberts going down in the box, though this decision was certainly more debatable.

A QUIET HALF BUT A DECENT PERFORMANCE

Sunderland just about had the better of the first half, though it wasn't one in which there were a great deal of chances. West Brom's best effort came shortly before the break when Grady Diangana had an effort deflected over the bar, but they rarely threatened the box.

In fairness to West Brom, they'd have also felt that they limited Sunderland to few big chances, especially from open play. Other than Jobe's 'goal' there were only one or two meaningful shots - a Clarke volley straight at Palmer following a free kick whipped into the box and a couple of long-range efforts from Neil and Ekwah.

It was a half defined by both team's apparent wariness of the threat each posed on the counter through their dangerous wide players, with neither willing to commit too many players forward and being caught out.

Sunderland were unfortunate not to be ahead given the offisde call though a West Brom fan would undoubtedly counter with their view that Ballard should have seen red for a challenge on Josh Maja, with only a yellow shown in the end. Maja hobbled off supported by two physios and in obvious pain, his first start for his new club cut short with what looks like it could be a significant injury.

AOUCHICHE GOES CLOSE - AND THE PRESSURE EVENTUALLY TELLS

The second half began even more sedately than the first, but Sunderland went close when an excellent ball through the lines sprung Aouchiche clear in the box. The attacking midfielder took his chance to shoot early and well, his effort bouncing off the inside of the post and clear. Palmer recovered well to push Clarke's follow-up effort round the post, though remarkable a goal kick was given. It was the best chance of the game yet, not accounting for Jobe's of course.

Aouchiche was replaced shortly after but Sunderland continued to threaten, Palmer spilling a cross from his replacement Pritchard into the path of Clarke. The winger should probably have squared for Roberts, but instead dragged a volley into the side netting. West Brom were getting glimpses of chances to break and only excellent work from Ballard denied Fellows a clear 1-v-1 effort during this spell, but Sunderland were undeniably building pressure.

That eventually told when Jobe was felled on the touchline, Pritchard whipping a wicked free kick onto the box. Ballard was there to meet it, flicking into the roof of the net.

A TOUCH OF FORTUNE - AND THEN OF REAL QUALITY

Sunderland doubled their lead from an Albion corner with just over five minutes to go. The visitors looked to have done well to get back in and defend the breakaway, but saw one of their defenders slip over on the turf. Pritchard sprung Neil clear with an excellent ball througgh the middle of the pitch. The midfielder looked as if he might have too much time but showed real composure to dink an audacious effort over the top of Palmer.

It was a brilliant goal that should have killed the game off, but West Brom responded immediately when Thomas-Asante rose to nod a header into the far corner - setting up a nervy finish.

Thankfully, Sunderland were able to manage the six minutes of added time well.

VINDICATION FOR DODDS - AND A LITTLE FOR MOWBRAY TOO

Dodds spoke passionately before the game about his belief that he was in a far better place than his previously ill-fated two games as interim boss. His best call here was not to tinker too greatly from Mowrbay's templaye, recognising that this was a team broadly performing very well.

The application all over the pitch certianly vindicated his forthright view that he had the support of the dressing room. Like Mowbray, he also benefited from the craft and experience of Alex Pritchard, who landed two assists in an excellent cameo from the bench. Dodds is likely to take charge of Leeds United's visit on Tuesday night and who knows what another win might do for his future as head coach.

This was a huge win for the team and the season, too. It lifted Sunderland back into sixth ahead of the 3pm kick offs, and cut the gap to West Brom to two points.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts (Mayenda, 80), Aouchiche (Pritchard, 61), Clarke; Jobe

Subs: Bishop, Burstow, Rusyn, Ba, Seelt, Triantis, Dack

West Brom XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Bartley (Ajayi, 75), Townsend; Molumby (Chalobah, 60), Mowatt; Sarmiento, Swift (Pipa, 74), Diangana (Thomas-Asante, 62); Maja (Fellows, 35)

Subs: Griffiths, Pieters, Taylor, Higgins

Bookings: Ballard, 33 Sarmiento, 50 Molumby, 54 Chalobah, 80 Furlong, 90 Townsend, 90