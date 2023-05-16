Sunderland are just one game away from a Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Luton Town stand in the way of Tony Mowbray's Sunderland side, who take a slender 2-1 lead to Luton on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume have given Sunderland the slight advantage. But do away goals count in the second leg? The short answer is no.

We take a closer look at the rules, with this definitive guide from the EFL website.

"The winner of a semi-finals is decided by the tie's aggregate score after the two legs. If the aggregate score is level at the end of the 90 minutes of the second leg, then an additional 30 minutes of extra time is played to try to create a winning team. If the score at the end of extra time is still level then the tie is decided by penalty kicks. Away goals do not count in the play-off semi final matches. "

And what about the potential final?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL add: "The two winners from the semi-finals meet at a neutral venue in the final. The final must be decided on the day, so extra time and penalties may be carried out if the scores are level. The winner of the tie gains promotion to the league above the one they are currently in."