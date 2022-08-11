Director reacts as ex-Sunderland target signs two-year deal with Premier League side

Ex-Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead has signed a new two-year deal with Everton, just days after it was announced he has joined Wigan Athletic on loan.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:58 pm

Sunderland had hoped to bring Broadhead back following promotion to the Championship but the striker opted for Wigan instead.

It has now been confirmed he has also extended his stay at Everton by a further two seasons.

Broadhead, who joined the Blues' Academy aged 10, ended last season with an impressive tally of 13 goals in 27 matches during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Nathan Broadhead in action for Sunderland last season. The Everton striker has joined Wigan on loan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: "We're pleased Nathan has signed this new deal and we're excited to see him continue his development with Wigan this season.

"We've seen Nathan score goals consistently throughout his time in the Academy, and, most recently, at Sunderland in League One.

"This season is another step in his development and the chance to play regular Championship football will no doubt improve his skillset even further."

Read More:

Read Alex Neil’s verdict on Sheffield Wednesday defeat in full

This is why Leon Dajaku was missing for Sunderland’s Carabao Cup defeat

Phil Smith’s player ratings from the Carabao Cup first round

EvertonPremier LeagueWigan Athletic