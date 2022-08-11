Director reacts as ex-Sunderland target signs two-year deal with Premier League side

Sunderland had hoped to bring Broadhead back following promotion to the Championship but the striker opted for Wigan instead.
It has now been confirmed he has also extended his stay at Everton by a further two seasons.
Broadhead, who joined the Blues' Academy aged 10, ended last season with an impressive tally of 13 goals in 27 matches during his time at the Stadium of Light.
Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: "We're pleased Nathan has signed this new deal and we're excited to see him continue his development with Wigan this season.
"We've seen Nathan score goals consistently throughout his time in the Academy, and, most recently, at Sunderland in League One.
"This season is another step in his development and the chance to play regular Championship football will no doubt improve his skillset even further."
