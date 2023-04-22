The 20-year-old forward has been asked to lead the Black Cats’ forward line after a season-ending injury to Ross Stewart, scoring three goals in 15 appearances.

With four years left on his contract at Leeds, Gelhardt could be available on loan again this summer – but should Sunderland try to re-sign him?

We asked that question to Black Cats supporters on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter account, with 46.4% voting yes, 34.7% voting no and 18.9% saying they weren’t sure.

Joe Gelhardt celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Here are some of the comments from our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page as supporters offered differing views:

Gordon Picker said: “Absolutely yes! He’s adapting and showed his worth on Tuesday in what I think was his best performance for us so far.”

Peer Kjaer agreed: “Absolutely alongside Stewart. He is a warrior, that can make space for his team-mates.”

John Constable commented: “Got my doubts to be honest. He might work when playing off a big man, but I'm not sure he'll be prolific in front of goal.”

Martin James Seed replied: “I don't want another striker on loan. As we saw with Simms they can be recalled at any time leaving you in the lurch. If we are to push on next season we need strikers that are committed to the club long term.”

Paul Clennell responded: “Up front with Stewart we'd see a really good player...I like him.”

John Snowdon has been less convinced: “I'm not to sure. His record isn't special.”

Phil Durham added: “I feel for the lad. Shoved into a system that’s not suited to him. I think it would be a different story if he had Stewart to play up front with.”

Martin Wilson posted: “Definitely, him and Rossco could be a lethal partnership.”

