Sunderland Echo writers James Copley and Phil Smith discuss all of the latest goings-on from Sunderland’s pre-season trip to Portugal with Saturday’s game against Rangers ending after just 45 minutes. Sunderland will now face AS Roma on Wednesday.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Transfer update provided on Cats target as ex-Crystal Palace man set for medical
-
2
Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough striker returns to rivals after New York loan
-
3
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes classy fan gesture after Rangers game abandoned
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Midfield 'target' reveals why he joined West Ham after Black Cats' interest
-
5
The Sunderland side set to face Jose Mourinho’s Roma after Rangers friendly is abandoned: Predicted line-up