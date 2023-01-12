Sunderland are in the market for more striking firepower after Ellis Simms' return to Everton, and have been exploring the possibility of a permanent deal for a youngster who has been on their radar in recent months. Mowbray has also not ruled out returning to the loan market to ensure there is adequate cover and competition for Ross Stewart.

A return for Simms has also not been ruled out, though Mowbray is keen to press on with the search for a replacement in case Everton and Frank Lampard do not change their stance on the 22-year-old before the end of the month. Having now played for two clubs this season Simms cannot go to another club and play, whether that be on loan or in a permanent deal.

The Black Cats are also pursuing a midfield addition having allowed Jay Matete to join Plymouth on loan last week.

While at this moment reinforcements before Swansea City's visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon appear unlikely, Mowbray's comments suggest that the search is progressing. He urged patience as the club weighs up its next steps.

"We're having a meeting today, which was put into the schedule yesterday, because something is developing and we need to know what we all think," Mowbray explained on Thursday lunchtime.

"There's some options come up in different positions which we all get sent to us, we then study them on our laptops and then we give our opinion on which road we go down.

"We'll go through where we are on certain inquiries. We're working hard.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"Generally these things are a little drawn out, you want to get someone as cheap as you can and they want as much money as they possibly can, and somewhere in between there's a number that works.

"I think we'll sign some players. One player has gone out on loan and there may be some more - it's not wise to come out of the transfer window less well off than you went into it.

"We know we need to replace those players and hopefully we get that business done so that we do come out of the window feeling stronger."

Mowbray opened up on Sunderland's decision to let Matete join Plymouth on loan, highlighting how he felt it would develop the attributes he needs to push for regular starts on Wearside next season.

"We felt it was a good fit because they're a team who play with the ball," Mowbray said.

"He's going to have to be good with the ball to get in their team and he's going to have to play how we would want to play in possession. Jay can win the ball back, be aggressive and play on the front foot, we just feel there's an opportunity to go and develop [on the ball] in a good team full of confidence up near the top of League One.