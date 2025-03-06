Sunderland host Millwall on March 29th at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been handed an extended six-game ban that will keep him out of the Lions’ upcoming Championship clash with Sunderland following his challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta last weekend.

The 30-year-old was sent off after kicking the Eagles striker in the head as the pair raced towards a through ball early on in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie between the two London clubs, with Mateta subsequently hospitalised and requiring 25 stitches . The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that it had submitted a claim seeking a longer ban for Roberts, stating that the standard three-match sanction for serious foul play was “clearly insufficient” in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subsequent update on Friday confirmed that the governing body has doubled the length of Roberts’ initial ban, ruling him out of six matches in total. In an immediate statement to Millwall’s official website, the player said: “I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment.

“Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

“Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I. To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Roberts’ challenge as the “most reckless” he has seen during his time in football, while the Eagles confirmed Mateta had been discharged from hospital on Saturday evening after the ugly collision left him with a severe laceration to his left ear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Millwall issued a statement earlier in the week stating that they were “disgusted” at the abuse directed towards Roberts in recent days. They added: “The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him.

“No player at Millwall Football Club steps onto the pitch with the intent to harm another, and the club will continue to support Liam, who reached out to Jean-Philippe personally on Saturday evening with an apology which was accepted immediately.”

Millwall supporters held a minute’s applause in solidarity with Roberts in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat against Bristol City, at the same point in the match when he had been sent off against Palace.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extended ban for Roberts now rules him out of the Lions’ clash with Sunderland on March 29th. Between the time of writing and that date, Alex Neil’s side have three fixtures scheduled, with their trip to the Stadium of Light representing a fifth outing in any prospective suspension. Roberts will serve the final match of his suspension against Portsmouth on April 5th.

Even if he had been available, however, it is not wholly likely that Roberts would have featured against Sunderland. The Walsall-born stopper has made just six appearances for Millwall this season, with four of those outings coming in cup competitions. Instead, the Lions have largely put their faith in Danish talent Lukas Bornhøft Jensen, who has 34 Championship starts to his name so far this term. Nevertheless, Roberts has been included in all but two of his side’s league match day squads since the beginning of the campaign.