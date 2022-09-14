Derby County man tips Ellis Simms for Sunderland success despite Ross Stewart's absence

Simms has had a bright start to life at Sunderland and even though Stewart won’t be alongside him for the foreseeable future, he is still being tipped to be a success on Wearside.

Former Reading man Jobi McAnuff believes that Simms can still be a threat for Tony Mowbray’s side if he can adapt his game to playing as a solo striker.

McAnuff said: “There’s Alex Pritchard behind him and Patrick Roberts who will support Ellis Simms. He’s the type of striker that will stay in between the posts, use his physicality, try and bring players into play.

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think they posed a real good threat, him and Ross Stewart, so it will be interesting to see how he does as a solo striker. I do like him in a two but it will be interesting to see how his role develops now he doesn’t have Stewart up there with him.”

Derby County captain Curtis Davies also shares this sentiment and has highlighed the trio of Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard and former teammate of his, Patrick Roberts, as the key for success for Simms: "I think the benefit of him being a one (up-front) is that he knows if he stays in the middle of the goal, he’s got Clarke, Pritchard and Roberts around him.” Davies said.