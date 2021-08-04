The Black Cats still haven’t signed a full-back as Lee Johnson awaits news of Denver Hume’s contract decision.

However, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has provided an update on the behind-the-scenes goings-on in an exclusive interview with the Sunderland Echo.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories that are doing the rounds this morning:

Sunderland have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks and have now been credited with an interest in Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell. The 18-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23. But the Whites have turned down a loan move from Sunderland. (Sunday People)

Lee Johnson said last week the club must resolve Hume’s future before the start of the League One campaign. The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached. (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland face stiff competition to complete the loan signing of Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United. Fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers are also reportedly interested in the 18-year-old striker. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

Lincoln City failed to sign Portadown striker Lee Bonis this summer as his transfer ‘fee went up’. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

Ipswich Town have allowed defender Levi Andoh to join Dartford on trial with a view to a loan move. (Various)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.