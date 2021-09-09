The 23-year-old saw his previous deal expire earlier this summer but was still recovering from a hamstring injury at the Academy of Light.

Contract talks dragged on longer than Sunderland anticipated, yet the full-back has now put pen to paper.

Hume told the club’s website:️ “I’m pleased to have signed a new deal after a long summer and now my focus is on working hard and getting back to full fitness.

Denver Hume playing for Sunderland.

“I feel in good shape and I’ve been back out on the grass for a while now, so it’s just about getting that match fitness under my belt and kicking on from there.”

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is also pleased the situation has been resolved, and now has competition at left-back following the signing of Dennis Cirkin.

“Our only regret is that this wasn’t completed sooner, but we are delighted to have retained another quality player to our squad,” said Johnson when discussing Hume’s new deal.

“He is a player that I’m very excited to work with because I see his strengths and his weaknesses, but more than anything I see a young man with high potential.

“If he is a good student and is consistent in approach, as he always has been since day one, then I believe we can iron out his flaws and turn his strengths into super strengths.

“He has a wonderful vehicle here with a great set of staff that want to help him in every way, so his challenge now is to keep improving.”

