Dennis Cirkin to Tottenham verdict delivered by pundit amidst Sunderland exit rumours
Carlton Palmer has delivered his verdict on the recent Dennis Cirkin rumours.
Tottenham Hotspur are said interested in re-signing defender Dennis Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.
Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.
Cirkin, who has made just shy of 50 appearances for the Black Cats, was an unused substitute during their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in south Wales on Saturday.
Most Popular
According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.
The report also suggests that Spurs may then look to sell Cirkin on once again, aiming to make a profit on the defender by selling him to a ‘rival’ club.
Sharing his thoughts on the young defender, and the situation involving the London club, Palmer told Football League World: “I’m surprised that Spurs let him go. I really am.
“I mean, he’s a talented player. Can play centre back and play left back. He’s 20 years of age. I’m surprised that they let him go, certainly let him go out on a permanent deal.”
Sunderland are back in action against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this Saturday with Cirkin in line to feature following his return from injury. Kick-off on Wearside is at 3pm.