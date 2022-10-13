Tottenham Hotspur are said interested in re-signing defender Dennis Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.

Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.

Cirkin, who has made just shy of 50 appearances for the Black Cats, was an unused substitute during their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in south Wales on Saturday.

Dennis Cirkin in action

According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.

The report also suggests that Spurs may then look to sell Cirkin on once again, aiming to make a profit on the defender by selling him to a ‘rival’ club.

Sharing his thoughts on the young defender, and the situation involving the London club, Palmer told Football League World: “I’m surprised that Spurs let him go. I really am.

“I mean, he’s a talented player. Can play centre back and play left back. He’s 20 years of age. I’m surprised that they let him go, certainly let him go out on a permanent deal.”

