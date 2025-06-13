Dennis Cirkin has been reflecting on Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has admitted that he is “incredibly grateful” to be part of the squad that helped the Black Cats make a long-awaited return to the Premier League last month.

The left-back has established himself as a key figure on Wearside in recent seasons, and was one of six players - alongside Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts, and Luke O’Nien - who were also on the books at the Stadium of Light at the time of the club’s promotion from League One in 2022.

And reflecting on his stunning journey in the North East, Cirkin has expressed his gratitude at being able to play his part in such a proud moment in Sunderland’s recent history.

What has Dennis Cirkin said about Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League?

Speaking to the Black Cats’ in-house media, the 23-year-old said: “I feel incredibly grateful to have lifted a trophy once, let alone twice, at Wembley. Walking up those steps to collect your medal is a feeling like no other. When you’ve left everything out on the pitch and you know you’ve done it.

“The game against Sheffield United was almost the story of our season in 90 minutes. Riding out difficult moments, digging deep and finding that will to win. It makes it all the more special that we won in the way that we did. We did truly battle ‘til the end.”

He continued: “When I first joined the club, the ultimate goal was to one day get Sunderland back the Premier League. Since I pushed to becoming a first-team regular in League One, you could feel within the closeness of the group that we wouldn’t stop until we got back.

“For as long as I’ve known Sunderland, they have always been a Premier League club and the last eight years have been well-documented. There has always been a huge drive to get back there and we did it in some style.

“This fanbase and the city demands and that has never been lost on us as players. But that’s been a pressure we’ve relished this season. I always felt like it’s been our duty to push ourselves to give them a club that they can be proud of. I’m sure they felt pride on that day and they will going into next season.”

Turning his attention to a looming campaign in the top flight, Cirkin said: “It hasn’t been long since the season finished but I’m already looking forward to coming back. This is what we’ve all been working towards.

“We’re not going to be here to stand on ceremony. That first game will be a special occasion but our season won’t be just about that. We know it’s going to be a huge challenge but we’ll be ready to take that head on.”

