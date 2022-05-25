The Scottish head coach arrived on Wearside last January following the sacking of previous boss Lee Johnson.
Neil then guided Sunderland into the League One play-offs, where they defeated Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers to win promotion to the Championship.
Cirkin started at left-back in the final as he helped Sunderland to victory in London last weekend.
"The thing is, I just can’t take it in right now but I think in a few days when everything has settled down. I’ll look back at it and think it was amazing,” Cirkin explained post-match.
“I’m looking forward to next season and a little bit of a break as well.”
The win at Wembley capped a memorable first season in professional football for the 20-year-old defender after making the move to Wearside from Tottenham during the summer transfer window.
Cirkin started the season well under ex-head coach Johnson before he was sacked following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers in League One
Asked how much of an impact Neil had made since coming to the club, Cirkin added: “Massive. The two managers we have had have been good.”
He continued: “The first one was a bit different to the second one but I have nothing bad to say about either of them, to be honest.
“They are both excellent managers,” Cirkin said of Neil and Johnson.
“Alex Neil has taken us to where we wanted to be and to finish the job off. He is class.”