The Scottish head coach arrived on Wearside last January following the sacking of previous boss Lee Johnson.

Neil then guided Sunderland into the League One play-offs, where they defeated Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers to win promotion to the Championship.

Cirkin started at left-back in the final as he helped Sunderland to victory in London last weekend.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Dominic Gape of Wycombe Wanderers battles for possession with Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"The thing is, I just can’t take it in right now but I think in a few days when everything has settled down. I’ll look back at it and think it was amazing,” Cirkin explained post-match.

“I’m looking forward to next season and a little bit of a break as well.”

The win at Wembley capped a memorable first season in professional football for the 20-year-old defender after making the move to Wearside from Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Cirkin started the season well under ex-head coach Johnson before he was sacked following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers in League One

Asked how much of an impact Neil had made since coming to the club, Cirkin added: “Massive. The two managers we have had have been good.”

He continued: “The first one was a bit different to the second one but I have nothing bad to say about either of them, to be honest.

“They are both excellent managers,” Cirkin said of Neil and Johnson.