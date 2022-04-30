Delighted Sunderland fans react as Cats set up League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday - 'Let’s raise the roof Friday night' 'Done a brilliant job'

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland beat Morecambe 1-0 on the final day thanks to an early Nathan Broadhead strike.

And it set up a play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Here’s the best of the reaction from social media, with fans praising the players and head coach Alex Neil ahead of the play-off semi final clash at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Ross Stewart in action for Sunderland away at Morecambe.

Oluwaseun Bamgboye @bamgboyeolu tweeted: “Job done wasn’t the greatest performance but managed to get three points and a clean sheet also done a double Morecambe.”

John @pinehurst5 tweeted: “Get those tickets on sale and let’s raise the roof on Friday night.”

John @John67684101 tweeted: “Done a brilliant job since coming in, well done Alex.”

Michael Andrew Scott @andrew_michael tweeted: “Well Done Sunderland. Congratulations for getting into the Play Offs I watched you at York City back in Pre Season right at the Start of the Season. You have done very well to get into the Play Offs.”

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball tweeted: “Patrick Roberts starts the playoff games for me , very sharp this afternoon, jinking at the defence , his pace and trickery cause problems for anybody , has forced Trevor Carson into two fine saves , pressing game is a real strongpoint in his game #SAFC”

Jack Waldron @waldron1994 tweeted: “Where has the urgency to go and get the second been? We’ve been very slow and sloppy today. #safc”

Tony H @tonyhson tweeted: “Likely an unpopular opinion, but Roberts and Clarke haven't been good signings for us (apart from boosting the numbers). Diamond might as well have stayed for me. Embleton has been pushed out on occasion. #safc”

Jenifer Allinson @allinsonjenifer tweeted: “Don’t fancy Shed Wed in the play offs either!!! #safc”

Gerry McGregor @Gerry_McGregor tweeted: “We seem to be incapable of killing off a game. Worry about us in the play-offs. #safc"