Deal done - Sunderland sanction £20m Jack Clarke transfer deal with Ipswich Town announcement expected

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 08:51 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 09:44 BST
Sunderland have sold Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town after the winger passed a medical with the Premier League club

Jack Clarke’s deal to join Ipswich Town has sailed through without a hitch, The Echo has learned.

The Premier League club have paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent.

The player underwent his medical with Ipswich Town on Friday and The Echo has been told that the winger passed with flying colours as expected, and it is also understood that the deal is now signed and sealed meaning Clarke is no longer a Sunderland player. The two clubs are expected to announce the deal in due course.

The newly-promoted side came to the table with a significant bid this week and while head coach Regis Le Bris said earlier on Thursday that Clarke remained available for selection on Saturday, talks developed over the course of the day, eventually leading to his departure from Wearside.

