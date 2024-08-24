Deal done - Sunderland sanction £20m Jack Clarke transfer deal with Ipswich Town announcement expected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jack Clarke’s deal to join Ipswich Town has sailed through without a hitch, The Echo has learned.
The Premier League club have paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent.
The player underwent his medical with Ipswich Town on Friday and The Echo has been told that the winger passed with flying colours as expected, and it is also understood that the deal is now signed and sealed meaning Clarke is no longer a Sunderland player. The two clubs are expected to announce the deal in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.