Championship rivals are hard at work strengthening their squads for the second-half of the season.

The January transfer window has been open for a little over two weeks now and Championship clubs are already hard at work. Whether the aim is promotion or survival, teams are strengthening for their goals between now and May.

Sunderland are yet to confirm any incomings but have been linked with a number of players as Ian Beale looks to mould the squad to his style ahead of a push for the play-offs. Elliot Embleton's loan was officially ended last week, with the striker spending much of the last few months in Wearside recovering from a thigh injury that required surgery.

But while the Black Cats are working hard on targets, their Championship rivals have already welcomed new players through the door. Below is a round-up of some key moves, plus some interesting rumours.

1 . Fabio Carvalho - Hull City (loan) The 21-year-old decided to join Tyler Morton at the MKM Stadium amid interest from a number of Championship rivals, including Southampton and Leicester City. Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling - Middlesbrough (loan) Called time on a seven-and-a-half-year spell at Leeds United for more regular football at the Riverside Stadium. Will become a free agent in the summer. Photo Sales

3 . Jeremy Sarmiento - Ipswich Town (loan) Brighton recalled the winger from his loan at West Brom before sending him to the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys. Photo Sales