At the end of each campaign EFL clubs have to submit the list of players they plan to release and those who they wish to retain by a set deadline.

For the 2021/22 season that deadline falls on Saturday, May 21, the same day as the play-off final when the Black Cats will face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Yet with Sunderland’s divisional status still unclear, they won’t have to make any contractual decisions until four days after the club’s final fixture of the season.

That means Sunderland and Wycombe will have until Wednesday, May 25 to submit their released and retained lists.

This does not mean all contracts have to be signed by this date, and the Black Cats will simply need to indicate which players they will be offering new terms to. Negotiations over contracts can then take as long as is required.

Sunderland can also choose when they make their retained and released list public, as the aforementioned deadline is only for when lists need to be submitted to the EFL.

The Black Cats have several players nearing the end of their contracts this summer, including Arbenit Xhemajli, Lee Burge, Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Jordan Willis.