Deadline day Sunderland transfer departure forced off at half-time during debut for new club
How Alex Pritchard fared during his debut for Birmingham City following a deadline day transfer move from Sunderland.
Alex Pritchard was forced off at half-time during his debut for Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday.
Pritchard was reunited with Tony Mowbray earlier on deadline day after a hugely successful spell on Wearside came to a somewhat acrimonious end. The attacking midfielder requested to leave after being offered a one-year extension by the Black Cats, withdrawing from selection for the Stoke City game.
The attacking midfielder signed for the Blues on deadline day and went straight into Mowbray's squad for the game against West Brom at The Hawthorns but was withdrawn at half-time with an injury niggle.
"His calf was tightening up a little bit. New club, I think your body gets a bit tense, you’re desperate to play and do well, everything was a bit tight. We decided not to put him at risk," Mowbray said post-match.
"JJ (Jordan James) was unfortunate to be on the bench, it wasn’t in my mind that it was making us weaker by putting him on. I think the general depth of the squad felt stronger today."