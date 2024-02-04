Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Pritchard was forced off at half-time during his debut for Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday.

Pritchard was reunited with Tony Mowbray earlier on deadline day after a hugely successful spell on Wearside came to a somewhat acrimonious end. The attacking midfielder requested to leave after being offered a one-year extension by the Black Cats, withdrawing from selection for the Stoke City game.

"His calf was tightening up a little bit. New club, I think your body gets a bit tense, you’re desperate to play and do well, everything was a bit tight. We decided not to put him at risk," Mowbray said post-match.