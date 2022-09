Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now in the final stages of the summer transfer window which is set to shut for clubs across English football at 11pm tonight.

It could be a busy Deadline Day for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray looks to get his first team squad set for the first half of the EFL Championship season.

The Black Cats have had a decent start to the season so far with three wins, two draws and two defeats from their first seven matches including last night’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.

Their next fixture comes on Saturday when they head to Middlesbrough but, before that, the attention will be on the final hours of the transfer window.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Deadline Day (Thursday, September 1) morning:

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Josh Maja of Sunderland celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium of Light on November 17, 2018 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Barnsley are considering multiple offers for Hungary international Callum Styles from several Championship clubs and teams from abroad (Peter O’Rourke)

Fulham’s recent bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is thought to be well short of their £15m-plus valuation and not one the Championship club will entertain (Football League World via Lancashire Telegraph)

Watford have rejected a last-gasp Everton bid for striker Joao Pedro (Football Insider)

A number of Championship teams, including Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, are trying to land Ireland striker Callum Robinson before the transfer window closes (Irish Independent)

Bristol City are expected to keep hold of Antoine Semenyo beyond the transfer deadline despite the Premier League interest in the attacker (Football League World)

Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja had agreed a pay cut to remain with French side Bordeaux after their relegation to Ligue 2, ruling out a potential move to Birmingham City this summer (French Football Now via L’Équipe)

Groningen forward Jorgen Strand Larsen is set to secure a move to Spanish top-tier side Celta Vigo during deadline day having been linked with a move to Middlesbrough (Football League World via Fabrizio Romano)

Derby County are now in the running for Sheffield United striker William Osula, rivalling fellow League One side Ipswich Town for the teenager’s signature (Football League World via Alan Nixon)

Leeds United are pushing to sign Sheffield United defender John Egan before the transfer window closes (Express Sport)