David Prutton predicts Sunderland's visit to Blackburn Rovers in Championship clash

Sky Sports’ David Prutton has delivered his prediction ahead of tonight’s game between Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The pair face off in the Championship at Ewood Park this evening with Sunderland looking to cement back-to-back wins following last weekend’s fixture against Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Blackburn have been on an interesting pattern of losing one and then winning one throughout the season but defeated Middlesbrough last time out in the league.

Prutton explained: “The Blackburn sequence continues. I keep expecting it to break, but it is 10 games now of consecutive losses and wins. Maybe I just need to go with it!

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Sunderland returned to winning ways on Saturday with a battling comeback against Wigan. They will be a side to be reckoned with once they get their forwards back from injury. But I’m going to go against the Rovers grain again and say this will be a draw. It has to end eventually!”

