Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has locked in his prediction for Sunderland's tricky away clash with Southampton. The Black Cats have dropped like a stone over recent weeks after sacking Michael Beale, who became the second manager of the season to be handed his P45 by the club.

Mike Dodds will be in charge for the rest of the season, with Sunderland determined to get the next appointment right. As for the players, the rest of the season could be an audition ahead of next season for some, while others will be determined not to end the season with the kind of disappointment experienced over recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though, this weekend may be a tough place to start when it comes to turning around fortunes, with a trip to Southampton in the diary. Saints are now eight points behind second Ipswich Town with a game in hand, and they know they cannot afford to slip if they want to remain in with a chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League without having to compete in the playoffs.

It's for that reason Sky Sports' EFL expert Prutton is backing the Saints to come out on top this weekend, writing in his weekly predictions column: "Southampton didn’t have a game in midweek and that has left them adrift of the top three right now. They cannot really afford a single slip-up between now and the end of the season, because the pace among the leading pack is just ridiculous.