David Preece assisting Sunderland's coaching staff ahead of pre-season friendly at Hearts

Preece, who has previously coached in Sweden with Ostersunds and with Lincoln City, worked with the Black Cats’ senior goalkeepers this week following the departure of goalkeeping coach Lee Butler.

Having come through the academy ranks on Wearside, the stopper later enjoyed a fine senior career with the likes of Darlington, Aberdeen and Barnsley.

He has since established himself as a highly-regarded goalkeeping coach, with his most recent post coming in Scandinavia.

David Preece

It is understood that the arrangement is purely a short-term one, with the club set to undergo a thorough recruitment process to identify a replacement to work with Lee Burge, Anthony Patterson and Jacob Carney.

Butler left the club last week to reunite with Phil Parkinson at National League side Wrexham, where he also teams-up with former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Parkin.

