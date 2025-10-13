David Moyes has revealed how he told Everton to sign Jordan Pickford after Sunderland’s 2017 relegation

David Moyes has revealed that he personally recommended Jordan Pickford to Everton back in 2017, shortly before the Toffees made the then-23-year-old the most expensive British goalkeeper in football history.

The Blues paid Sunderland a £25million fee for Pickford following the Black Cats’ relegation from the Premier League, a record sum for an English keeper at the time – only surpassed this summer when Manchester City spent £31million to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley.

Moyes had just endured the only relegation of his managerial career when Sunderland dropped into the Championship at the end of the 2016-17 season. Despite the disappointment, the Scot was convinced Pickford was destined for the very top and urged his former club chairman at Goodison Park to act swiftly.

“When I lost my job at Sunderland, at the end of the season, I said to Bill [Kenwright]: ‘You have got to sign the goalkeeper at Sunderland’ – and he did,” Moyes recalled when speaking to the local press in Liverpool. “He went on and signed him at that time.”

Pickford’s rise was anything but straightforward. The Washington-born stopper came through Sunderland’s academy system and endured a long apprenticeship, spending time on loan at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End.

It wasn’t until the 2015-16 campaign that he made his Premier League debut under Sam Allardyce. When Moyes arrived on Wearside the following summer, he immediately promoted Pickford to first choice, despite the youngster having only two top-flight appearances to his name.

“He was a fabulous young goalkeeper at the time,” Moyes said. “Mature enough in some ways – funnily enough, he wasn’t as giddy in his younger days. I thought he was a bit more settled, but he was probably still mad off the pitch! But seriously, he was a really good goalkeeper.”

With Everton in need of a long-term replacement for Tim Howard – who had returned to the United States in 2016 after a decade at Goodison Park – Moyes believed Pickford was the ideal candidate. That summer, the Toffees’ goalkeeping duties had been split between Maarten Stekelenburg and Joel Robles, each starting 19 Premier League games. Pickford’s potential made him the obvious successor.

Although Moyes was not in the Everton dugout at the time, his advice proved pivotal. Pickford joined that summer and quickly established himself as one of the league’s most reliable keepers. Now 31, Pickford has gone on to become England’s undisputed number one. His form for both club and country has earned widespread admiration, and he remains on course to make history for Everton.

When Thomas Tuchel’s side travel to Latvia for England’s upcoming World Cup qualifier, Pickford is expected to double the previous record for most international caps won by a player while at Everton – surpassing the tally of 40 set by Moyes’ former captain, Phil Jagielka.

Pickford, who is also said be close to finalising a new long-term contract that could see him spend the remainder of his career at Goodison Park, recently kept his eighth consecutive clean sheet for England in their 3-0 win over Wales – breaking Gordon Banks’ record that had stood since 1966.

Reflecting on Pickford’s continued success, Moyes praised his resilience and professionalism. “To actually have that longevity of being an England goalkeeper? David Seaman was in the England squad for 14 years,” Moyes said. “Jordan has been in it for about eight. He’s got a bit to do to catch him, hasn’t he? But it’s some achievement, it really is.

“Without being disrespectful to anyone, maybe the competition wasn’t as strong as it was in those earlier years – when Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence were battling for the shirt – but that doesn’t change anything. Jordan has had eight years as an England goalkeeper. Two World Cups, two European Championships… incredible, really. And he’s still going strong. He’s playing really well – and there’s more to come.”

David Moyes’ disastrous Sunderland chapter revisited

Moyes’ connection to Pickford will always link his time at Sunderland to his long managerial career. The former Manchester United and West Ham boss took charge at the Stadium of Light in July 2016, succeeding Sam Allardyce.

His spell on Wearside was turbulent, marked by financial restrictions, injuries and the club’s eventual relegation. He resigned shortly after the season ended, but not before identifying Pickford as a future star. The Scot drew fury from Sunderland fans for stating the club were in a relegation battle just two games into the season, with his negative attitude seen as defeatist following a strong end of the previous season under Allardyce.

Eight years later, Moyes is back in the Goodison Park dugout after replacing Sean Dyche in January 2025. His reunion with Pickford – the player he once urged Everton to sign – has provided a neat full circle to a career that has spanned over two decades in English football. Pickford, meanwhile, continues to thrive – the one constant in a period of enormous change for both clubs and managers alike. However, Sunderland fans are likely to be more than a little miffed with Moyes’ latest transfer confession.

