Both teams come into the game on the back of 3-2 wins last weekend and will want to carry on that momentum this afternoon.

Sunderland also come into this game wanting to make amends for their Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and will hope to banish the demons of their trip to Hillsborough.

The supercomputer model, provided by FiveThirtyEight, rates Sunderland’s chances of victory against QPR at 41%.

It's set to be a close game between Sunderland and QPR. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The visitors have been given a 33% chance of victory whilst a draw has been given a 26% chance.

The match on Wearside is one of the closest contests in the division this weekend - according to the supercomputer.

Full supercomputer Championship predictions

Cardiff City v Birmingham City = 45% chance of a home win, 27% chance of an away win, 28% chance of a draw

Wigan Athletic v Bristol City = 40% chance of a home win, 34% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw

Hull City v Norwich City = 21% chance of a home win, 54% chance of an away win, 25% chance of a draw

Blackpool v Swansea City = 42% chance of a home win, 32% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City = 38% chance of a home win, 33% chance of an away win, 29% chance of a draw

Millwall v Coventry City = 42% chance of a home win, 31% chance of an away win, 27% chance of a draw

Luton Town v Preston North End = 42% chance of a home win, 30% chance of an away win, 28% chance of a draw

Rotherham United v Reading = 39% chance of a home win, 34% chance of an away win, 27% chance of a draw

Middlesbrough v Sheffield United = 33% chance of a home win, 40% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw