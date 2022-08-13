Both teams come into the game on the back of 3-2 wins last weekend and will want to carry on that momentum this afternoon.
Sunderland also come into this game wanting to make amends for their Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and will hope to banish the demons of their trip to Hillsborough.
The supercomputer model, provided by FiveThirtyEight, rates Sunderland’s chances of victory against QPR at 41%.
The visitors have been given a 33% chance of victory whilst a draw has been given a 26% chance.
The match on Wearside is one of the closest contests in the division this weekend - according to the supercomputer.
Full supercomputer Championship predictions
Cardiff City v Birmingham City = 45% chance of a home win, 27% chance of an away win, 28% chance of a draw
Wigan Athletic v Bristol City = 40% chance of a home win, 34% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw
Sunderland v QPR = 41% chance of a home win, 33% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw
Hull City v Norwich City = 21% chance of a home win, 54% chance of an away win, 25% chance of a draw
Blackpool v Swansea City = 42% chance of a home win, 32% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw
Huddersfield Town v Stoke City = 38% chance of a home win, 33% chance of an away win, 29% chance of a draw
Millwall v Coventry City = 42% chance of a home win, 31% chance of an away win, 27% chance of a draw
Luton Town v Preston North End = 42% chance of a home win, 30% chance of an away win, 28% chance of a draw
Rotherham United v Reading = 39% chance of a home win, 34% chance of an away win, 27% chance of a draw
Middlesbrough v Sheffield United = 33% chance of a home win, 40% chance of an away win, 26% chance of a draw
Blackburn Rovers v West Brom = 31% chance of a home win, 41% chance of an away win, 28% chance of a draw