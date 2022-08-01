Loading...
Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Data experts predict Sunderland and Coventry City's final Championship position and points tally

Sunderland returned to action on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with Coventry City in the Championship – but where does the latest data suggest both clubs will finish?

By James Copley
Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:30 pm

Alex Neil’s side took the lead in the 12th minute when Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke.

Coventry saw more of the ball and were able to draw level six minutes from time when striker Viktor Gyokeres fired the ball home from the edge of the box.

Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s trip to Bristol City.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s predicted final position and points total courtesy of data experts FiveThirtyEight:

1. Watford (1st)

Watford are expected to finish in 1st position in the Championship on 83 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

2. Norwich City (2nd)

Norwich are expected to finish in 2nd position in the Championship on 83 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

3. Sheffield United (3rd)

Sheffield United are expected to finish in 3rd position in the Championship on 80 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

4. Burnley (4th)

Burnley are expected to finish in 4th position in the Championship on 79 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

