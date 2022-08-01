Alex Neil’s side took the lead in the 12th minute when Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke.

Coventry saw more of the ball and were able to draw level six minutes from time when striker Viktor Gyokeres fired the ball home from the edge of the box.

Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s trip to Bristol City.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s predicted final position and points total courtesy of data experts FiveThirtyEight:

1. Watford (1st) Watford are expected to finish in 1st position in the Championship on 83 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Norwich City (2nd) Norwich are expected to finish in 2nd position in the Championship on 83 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United (3rd) Sheffield United are expected to finish in 3rd position in the Championship on 80 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Burnley (4th) Burnley are expected to finish in 4th position in the Championship on 79 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales