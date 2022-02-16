No wins in their last four games, which included a run of three-straight defeats that was halted against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, means the Black Cats are currently sitting in the playoff places but are closer to slipping out the top-six, than to Wigan in second place.

Sunderland have just 14 games left of the season and new boss Alex Neil will be hoping he can make an impact on Wearside and steer the side up the table.

But does the underlying numbers and statistics back this up? Or are Sunderland set for more League One misery come May?

Well, here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the rest of the 2021/22 League One season may look and where Sunderland have been predicted to finish under new boss Alex Neil:

1. Crewe Alexandra - relegation Predicted points: 33 (-44 GD) - Probability of relegation: 98% - Probability of finishing 24th: 55% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - relegation Predicted points: 36 (-50 GD) - Probability of relegation: 95% - Probability of finishing 23rd: 34% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - relegation Predicted points: 39 (-35 GD) - Probability of relegation: 84% - Probability of finishing 22nd: 30% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - relegation Predicted points: 42 (-29 GD) - Probability of relegation: 69% - Probability of finishing 21st: 30% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales