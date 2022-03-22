This weekend saw a few results at the top and bottom of the table that has had a dramatic effect on either end of the division.

Alex Neil’s side, despite all their possession and chances, couldn’t find a way past a staunch Lincoln City defence and had to settle for taking a point away from home.

That opened the door for their playoff rivals to capitalise, however, only three of the division’s top ten won at the weekend, highlighting just what a crazy time the last few weeks of the season could potentially be.

But what effect has this had on how the ‘data experts’ predict the season will finish? Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at their latest prediction of how the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland are being predicted playoff success at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Current form: LLLLL - Forecasted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 31 (-47 GD) - Chances of relegation: >99% Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Current form: DLLDW - Forecasted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 36 (-51 GD) - Chances of relegation: 95% Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Morecambe Current form: LLLDL - Forecasted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 37 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 88% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. 21st: Gillingham Current form: DLWLW - Forecasted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 41 (-34 GD) - Chances of relegation: 59% Photo: James Chance Photo Sales