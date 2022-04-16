This time it was Nathan Broadhead who secured the Black Cats late victory over Shrewsbury, keeping Sunderland in the playoff places.

As always, the Good Friday round of fixtures had dramatic effects at the top and bottom of the League One table with victories for Oxford United, Morecambe and Wycombe Wanderers just a few results that will be felt at both ends of the division.

Neil’s side have just four games left between now and the end of the campaign – will they do enough to secure a playoff place? Or is a fifth-straight season in League One being predicted for the Black Cats?

Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Crewe's relegation to League Two was confirmed at the weekend. Predicted points: 30 (-48 GD), chances of finishing 24th: 97%

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Predicted points: 35 (-50 GD), chances of relegation: >99%, chances of finishing 23rd: 84%

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon Predicted points: 38 (-27 GD), chances of relegation: 93%, chances of finishing 22nd: 68%

4. 21st: Gillingham Predicted points: 42 (-32 GD), chances of relegation: 52%, chances of finishing 21st: 42%