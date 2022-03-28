Results from around the division mean that the race for a playoff place is more hotly-contested than ever with Alex Neil’s side firmly placed in the middle of the pack.

Most sides, Sunderland included, have just seven games left of the season to deliver on their pre-season aspirations and grab themselves a shot at promotion this campaign.

But with tricky games against Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United to come, it will be a season-defining few weeks on Wearside.

So what do the ‘data experts’ make of the Black Cats’ chances of promotion to the Championship this season?

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at their latest prediction of how the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland are being predicted playoff success at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Forecasted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 31 (-47 GD) - Chances of relegation: >99% Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Forecasted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 35 (-52 GD) - Chances of relegation: 99% Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Morecambe Forecasted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 37 (-40 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. 21st: AFC Wimbledon Forecasted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 40 (-26 GD) - Chances of relegation: 62% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales