Sunderland.

'Data experts' deliver play-off verdict as Sunderland, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe set for tense battle

Sunderland’s draw against Rotherham United has kept the race for the playoffs in League One very tight with MK Dons, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday all pushing hard for promotion.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:12 am

Alex Neil’s side will finish in the League One play-off places if they beat Morecambe on the final day of the season.

Sunderland salvaged a point during a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, moving the Black Cats onto 81 points.

The Wearsiders have dropped a place in the table to fifth, though, after Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

If the Black Cats fail to win at The Mazuma Stadium on Saturday they could drop out of the top six if Wycombe or Plymouth better their result – with both sides on 80 points.

Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the play-off picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra

Crewe are predicted to finish 24th in League One with 30 points.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish 23rd in League One with 38 points.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon

Wimbledon are predicted to finish 22nd in League One with 38 points.

Photo: Christopher Lee

4. 21st: Gillingham

Gillingham are predicted to finish 21st in League One with 41 points.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

