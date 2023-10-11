Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship.
Football analysts have deployed their predictive Championship table once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.
Here, we take a look at the percentage change of Sunderland making the automatic places and play-off spots compared to their rivals:
1. Sheffield Wednesday
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs.
2. Rotherham United
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs.
3. Queens Park Rangers
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs.
4. Huddersfield Town
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. 0.1 per cent of making the play-offs.