Darren Moore talks Sunderland as League One promotion rivals announce new coach addition

Keith Downing has joined Steven Schumacher’s backroom staff as Plymouth Argyle’s first-team head coach.

On the arrival of Keith, Argyle’s director of football Neil Dewsnip stated: “I can’t think of anyone better to help Steven through the early stages of his managerial career.

“He has a wealth of experience and I have no doubt he will be incredibly supportive of Steven and Argyle progression.”

Darren Moore

Steven Schumacher said, “We are delighted that Keith has joined the coaching staff at Argyle.

“He is hugely experienced and his knowledge and reputation in the game is first class.

“I am looking forward to working alongside him, and I know he will help me to improve as a coach and a young manager.”

Darren Moore talks Sunderland clash

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Owls boss said: “We are all frustrated and so disappointed to have two games postponed and I know you will be feeling exactly the same way.

"This time of year is deeply embedded into the football calendar, yes it’s normally a hectic schedule but with a lot of points to play for and we went into the festive period in the ascendancy. We had back-to-back games to look forward to at Hillsborough, it was all nicely set up for the team and you, the fans.

“Boxing Day is always a special occasion for football, particularly at a stadium like Hillsborough where we would have had a bumper crowd with everyone together in our home. But it was not to be, as we can see around the country, football cannot escape the situation we are in and everyone’s health is paramount so we have to deal with it and prepare for the next time we play, which right now is Sunderland for a game that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League and that says a lot.

“We have a week to prepare, we are back to phase one at the training ground and it will stay that way for as long as is necessary. The players are returning in phased groups, we are testing on a daily basis and I am hopeful we can get everybody integrated, get back into that rhythm and our programmes back on track.”

