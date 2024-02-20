Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Bent has stated that it is a 'big' job to manage Sunderland for whoever comes next during the summer.

Former Rangers man Michael Beale was relieved of his duties on Monday evening with Mike Dodds now in interim charge until the end of the season.

Talk, though, has turned towards who Sunderland's next permanent manager could be during the summer, with the Black Cats sat for a big decision.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is currently out of work and has been mentioned by supporters and pundits as a potential candidate down the line.

“It’s a big gig. It’s a big, big job that. Steve Cooper potentially, and the fact that he hasn’t got a job yet, I am shocked about," Bent told TalkSPORT about Cooper potentially managing Sunderland. “I did think that Steve Cooper would maybe get a Premier League job because I think he is that good.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club.

"We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC," Speakman said in a club statement. "Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club. This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future.