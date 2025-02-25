Dany Collins questions Régis Le Bris' management of Enzo Le Fée after AS Roma loan

The Sunderland midfielder picked up an injury against Hull City at the Stadium of Light last weekend

Danny Collins has questioned Régis Le Bris’ handling of Enzo Le Fée after the midfielder picked up an injury against Hull City last weekend.

The Black Cats withdrew Enzo Le Fée at half-time with his side trailing 1-0 after the Frenchman had suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the first half. Sunderland opted to make a change as a precaution, in the hope that it would prevent any significant damage. Le Fée was replaced by Romaine Mundle, making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury of his own in November.

Reports since the game against Hull City on Saturday have suggested that Le Fée could be set for an extended stint on the sidelines until April. Speaking on Total Sport in the days after the loss, ex-Sunderland man Collins questioned the club’s handling of Le Fée after he had played so little for Roma earlier this season.

Collins said: “I think he played, in the last two months prior to coming to Sunderland, one game for Roma. 55, 60 minutes in that game when I looked it up. Then he’s come in, he’s played eight games straight on the bounce. Hasn’t come off. He’s played all 90 minutes.”

Collins continued on the BBC Newcastle Radio show: “Maybe that’s caught up with him a little bit. So that obviously goes back to managing minutes for games for the lads. Again, it’s questions he’s [Le Bris] going to get asked.”

Sunderland then suffered another blow within minutes of the second half beginning. Dan Ballard made an excellent challenge to deny Kyle Joseph doubling Hull's advantage within minutes of the second half after the striker was played through on goal. The defender instantly called for treatment before limping away from the action on just his third start since returning from another injury. Ballard was replaced by Chris Mepham.