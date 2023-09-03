Danny Batth's emotional 38-word social media goodbye to Sunderland fans after Norwich City move
The defender has posted an emotional goodbye to Sunderland fans after his exit on deadline day.
Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth has posted an emotional farewell to Black Cats supporters.
The centre-back became the club's last exit on deadline day with the former Wolves and Stoke City man joining Championship rivals Norwich City.
Batth had been a potential target for Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City over the course of the summer window but Norwich moved quickly on deadline day once Nottingham Forest made a major bid for Andrew Omobamidele.
Batth has signed a one-year deal at Carrow Road, with the option of a further year.
On social media, Batth wrote: "Thanks for the memories Sunderland. Enjoyed every moment pulling on the red & white shirt and knowing what it means to represent this amazing club.
"The support I have received since I joined has been phenomenal. Thank you."
Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said it had been a difficult decision for the club but said they respected Batth's wishes to play regularly. Batth had lost his place in the early stages of the Championship season to Luke O'Nien.
"Danny is a highly respected player and he’s been an absolute professional throughout his time at Sunderland AFC, which is exactly why we brought him to the club," Speakman said.
"He’s not featured in our team this season and it’s in his nature to want to play games regularly, and compete week-in, week-out. Following an open dialogue with him throughout the summer, we took the difficult decision to agree to allow him to leave the Club if the right opportunity presented itself and we wish him all the best.”