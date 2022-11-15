Danny Batth explains how Sunderland's players will be looking to stay sharp during the World Cup break

The Black Cats have three weeks without a competitive fixture before their Championship match against Millwall on December 3.

Sunderland beat Birmingham 2-1 on Friday and the squad will now have a week off before travelling to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

There will be a balance to be struck between getting sufficient rest and players staying sharp for when the season resumes.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think a lot of players like myself have never experienced it so it will be new to me," Batth told the Echo.

“We are probably leaning on the sports scientists to kind of gauge how much work you need to do and get that right in terms of rest and recovery, but also making sure you are ready to come flying back into the season.

“It will be a new experience and going into it on the back of a positive result makes things look a bit better.

“We will enjoy a few days recovery and then enjoy the training camp together, working hard and then getting back to the games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Sunderland's 1-0 defeat by Cardiff earlier this month, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray spoke about some players being in the red zone, based on their game time, muscle failure and risk of injury.

When asked about the test players do, Batth replied: “We’ll play a game and then do a screening with the sports scientists and physios to make sure if anyone has got pain or any issues that it’s flagged up.

“I think as lads build up the amount of games they play they will become more resilient so you hope lads can get through the season.”

Sunderland will have two players participating in the World Cup after Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright were called up by Costa Rica and Australia respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Batth has been focused on recent matches, he will be keeping an eye on the tournament.

“The main thing has just been the games coming around so quick and fast,” Batth added.