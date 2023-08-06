Sunderland defender Danny Batth will miss Sunday's Championship opener against Ipswich Town, according to reports.

There has been speculation throughout the summer regarding the future of the central defender despite Batth winning Sunderland's Player of the Season in 2022-23.

Blackburn Rovers had been credited with a serious interest in the former Stoke City and Wolves man who has one-year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

However, a fresh report from Alan Nixon has stated that Batth was keen to extend his stay on Wearside but talks between the player ad spirting director Kristjaan Speakman have broken down.

Nixon also states that Batth will be left out of Tony Mowbray's squad as Sunderland face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship ahead of a potential move to Blackburn Rovers.

Nixon's report adds that Sunderland have decided to "let Batth go" during the summer transfer window after contract talks broke down. He also states that the transfer to Blackburn Rovers will depend on whether Sunderland are prepared to let Batth go for free.

Sunderland are well-stocked in the centre of defence with Nectar Triantis, Dan Ballard, Luke O'Nien, Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin all fit and available to play there if needed, albeit with the latter pair more natural full-backs.

The Black Cats are also waiting on the return of summer signing Jenson Seelt and Aji Alese to return from injury with both players predominately centre-backs.