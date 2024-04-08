Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leeds United - but how will the hosts line up at Elland Road?
Daniel Farke's side missed the chance to go top of the Championship as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry last time out, meaning the Whites sit third in the table. The Leeds boss has a few injury doubts ahead of the Sunderland match, with Ethan Ampadu struggling with an illness, while full-back Connor Roberts and winger Willy Gnonto are being managed back following setbacks.
Here’s how Leeds could line up against Sunderland at Elland Road:
1. GK: Illan Meslier
The 24-year-old has started 38 league games for Leeds this season and has the most clean sheets in the Championship (18). Photo: Ed Sykes
2. RB: Sam Byram
After scoring in Leeds' 3-1 win over Hull, the 30-year-old full-back dropped to the bench against Coventry. Farke has said Connor Roberts won't be ready to play 90 minutes after returning from an injury setback. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. CB: Joe Rodon
The Welsh international has made 37 Championship starts for Leeds since joining the club on loan from Tottenham last year. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. CB: Ethan Ampadu
Farke has said Ampadu has been struggling with an illness and will need to come through a short training session on Tuesday to play against Sunderland. The Welsh defender has started every league game for Leeds this season. Photo: Ed Sykes