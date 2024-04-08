Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leeds United - but how will the hosts line up at Elland Road?

Daniel Farke's side missed the chance to go top of the Championship as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry last time out, meaning the Whites sit third in the table. The Leeds boss has a few injury doubts ahead of the Sunderland match, with Ethan Ampadu struggling with an illness, while full-back Connor Roberts and winger Willy Gnonto are being managed back following setbacks.