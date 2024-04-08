Leeds United players. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)Leeds United players. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)
Leeds United players. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke's Leeds United team to play Sunderland - with two changes after Coventry: Predicted XI gallery

How Leeds United could line up against Sunderland in their Championship fixture at Elland Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leeds United - but how will the hosts line up at Elland Road?

Daniel Farke's side missed the chance to go top of the Championship as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry last time out, meaning the Whites sit third in the table. The Leeds boss has a few injury doubts ahead of the Sunderland match, with Ethan Ampadu struggling with an illness, while full-back Connor Roberts and winger Willy Gnonto are being managed back following setbacks.

Here’s how Leeds could line up against Sunderland at Elland Road:

The 24-year-old has started 38 league games for Leeds this season and has the most clean sheets in the Championship (18).

1. GK: Illan Meslier

The 24-year-old has started 38 league games for Leeds this season and has the most clean sheets in the Championship (18).

After scoring in Leeds' 3-1 win over Hull, the 30-year-old full-back dropped to the bench against Coventry. Farke has said Connor Roberts won't be ready to play 90 minutes after returning from an injury setback.

2. RB: Sam Byram

After scoring in Leeds' 3-1 win over Hull, the 30-year-old full-back dropped to the bench against Coventry. Farke has said Connor Roberts won't be ready to play 90 minutes after returning from an injury setback.

The Welsh international has made 37 Championship starts for Leeds since joining the club on loan from Tottenham last year.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

The Welsh international has made 37 Championship starts for Leeds since joining the club on loan from Tottenham last year.

Farke has said Ampadu has been struggling with an illness and will need to come through a short training session on Tuesday to play against Sunderland. The Welsh defender has started every league game for Leeds this season.

4. CB: Ethan Ampadu

Farke has said Ampadu has been struggling with an illness and will need to come through a short training session on Tuesday to play against Sunderland. The Welsh defender has started every league game for Leeds this season.

