Leeds United's new boss Daniel Farke has spoken for the first time since taking the job at Elland Road and discussed the club's ambitions in the Championship amid increased competition from the likes of Sunderland, Leicester City, Southampton and Coventry City.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season after ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce failed to save the club from the drop but have now appointed ex-Norwich boss Farke.

The 46-year-old former Borussia Mönchengladbach manager has two Championship promotions on his CV with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

"The last two times I have managed in this league I was able to lift the trophy and win this league but sadly it's not a guarantee that you can do it also the third time," Farke told Leeds fans following his appointment at the club. "Obviously, I would like to do this but I think it's not the moment at this moment to speak too ambitious about our targets.

"I think after such a season we have to stay with both feet on the ground and we have to stay humble and to concentrate on what is the most important really, to work unbelievably hard for this club and also what our supporters want.

At least, that is my experience with Leeds fans. We are not living in an area where you think you live in a dreamland and success comes automatically. Everyone here knows we have to work unbelievably hard step-by-step in order to achieve step-by-step our goal."

"After relegation is always a difficult season," Farke added. "So my experience since I came to Engish football is much less than 50 per cent of the teams that are relegated are able to bounce back on the first chance and for that we have to be humble and don't speak too much about ambitions and concentrate on what you have to do.