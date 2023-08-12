News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Preston.
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Preston.

'Dangerous': Phil Smith’s Sunderland player rating photos after Preston loss - including one 8 and several 5s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat by Preston North End at Deepdale.
By Phil Smith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Preston at Deepdale – but how did each player for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.

Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.

Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Deepdale:

Did fairly well when played into trouble on a few occasions by his team mates. Again two goals that he probably couldn’t have done much about, particularly the first which was a wicked deflection. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Did fairly well when played into trouble on a few occasions by his team mates. Again two goals that he probably couldn't have done much about, particularly the first which was a wicked deflection. 6

Not as influential on the ball in the first two games as he was for so much of last season. One of a few not at their sharpest. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

Not as influential on the ball in the first two games as he was for so much of last season. One of a few not at their sharpest. 5

Started really powerfully but was a frustrated figure in the second half as Sunderland laboured. Couldn’t fully cut out a pass for the second goal, allowing Frokjaer to strike. 5

3. Dan Ballard - 5

Started really powerfully but was a frustrated figure in the second half as Sunderland laboured. Couldn't fully cut out a pass for the second goal, allowing Frokjaer to strike. 5

Some loose passes caused Sunderland trouble, though there were also some excellent bits of play. Defensively did OK, with the two goals mainly because of midfield lapses. Almost scored a header in the second half. 5

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

Some loose passes caused Sunderland trouble, though there were also some excellent bits of play. Defensively did OK, with the two goals mainly because of midfield lapses. Almost scored a header in the second half. 5

