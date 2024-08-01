Elias Lenz played his first game for Sunderland after signing for the Wearsiders earlier this week from RB Leipzig.

Murty’s men took the lead through Ben Middlemas in the opening stages before Hebburn Town equalised before half-time.

Sunderland re-took the lead in the second half through winger Trey Ogunsuyi, who later missed a penalty to further extend the Black Cats’ lead.

The match finished 2-1 on the night in what was a very physical game for Murty’s men. Here, James Copley rates Sunderland’s players against Hebburn:

Kelechi Chibueze Didn't have much to do. Conceded one from a set-piece. Pulled off a stunning save in the second half. 7

Tom Lavery Coped well with a physical Hebburn side in the centre of defence. Always looked tidy on the ball and made his passes well throughout the game. 6

Luke Bell Put some extremely good tackles in, particularly in the second half and coped well with the home side's physical approach. A very good showing. 7