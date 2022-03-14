Neil played consistently under former boss Lee Johnson at the start of the season but, after starting Neil’s first two games in charge, the midfielder has been named on the bench for five consecutive matches.

Still, after some time to recharge, the 21-year-old came on to open the scoring in the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over Crewe at the Stadium of Light - a result which kept them in the League One play-off places.

"Obviously no player wants a rest but when somebody actually tells you you need a rest sometimes you realise it probably was a good decision,” admitted Neil after the match.

Dan Neil celebrates his goal against Crewe. Picture by FRANK REID.

“My performances from January onwards probably weren’t good enough by my own standard and I was very frustrated by that.

“I think the gaffer saw that when he came in and the first two games I played I wasn’t at my best, wasn’t at my sharpest."

When recalling his early conversations with Neil, the midfielder added: “He just said I think you need a rest and I want you back firing for the end of the season.

“We had a chat and I hadn’t shown him enough basically.

Dan Neil

“He had heard a lot from the outside and the inside before he came in, and I probably just didn’t show that to him.”

"Obviously under Lee I was playing the majority of the games, and to be fair when the gaffer came in he did play me in the first two games.

“I know personally that I wasn’t good enough at the time and he probably did a good bit of man management there by taking me out and making me, obviously I’m hungry, but regain that hunger because I’m not just a standard starter anymore.

“I think that’s a good bit of man management and thankfully it’s worked."

While Neil was out of the side he was awarded the North East Football Writers Association's Young Player of the Year for 2021.

After collecting the trophy at a special ceremony, the midfielder says his confidence was lifted, while friends and family also helped him stay positive.

“I do think my confidence took a little bit of a hit and having that award ceremony and having the highlights reel they put on, it did remind me that I am a good player and have had a good season. I’ve just had a little bit of a dip,” admitted Neil.

“I just needed to get out of that dip as fast as I could and hopefully this is the start of it and I can kick on from now.”

"I spoke to a few of the experienced lads and they kept banging on about routine, routine, routine.

“When things are going well you need a routine so that when things are going bad you can fall back on that routine to get you back up.

“Winning that Young Player of the Year award gave me a real kick up the you know what. I’m a good player and I need to start proving that to the new manager.”

