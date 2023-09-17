Dan Ballard's brilliant 20-word message to Sunderland fans after QPR goal
The Sunderland defender scored his first goal for the club against Queens Park Rangers.
Dan Ballard has posted a brilliant short-but-sweet social media message to Sunderland fans after scoring against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.
Sunderland came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road with Ballard netting the Wearsiders' third of the afternoon and his first for the club.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th-minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.
QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.
The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.
Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time. After the game, the defender wrote a brilliant message to Sunderland fans.
On Twitter, Ballard said: "Buzzing to get my first goal for this amazing club! Great win on the road. Safe journey home Sunderland fans"
The Black Cats are next in action against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship on Wednesday evening.
Coming into the clash against Rovers, head coach Tony Mowbray says that Abdoullah Ba is playing his way into a regular starting role for Sunderland after another impressive contribution against QPR.
Ba retained his place in the starting XI despite Patrick Roberts returning to fitness, and scored an excellent finish on his weaker foot to secure a 3-1 win for the Black Cats in the second half.