The Alex are bottom of the League One table ahead of their trip to Wearside and have lost nine of their last 10 fixtures.

When asked about travelling to the Stadium of Light, Artell said: “Partisan crowd, it can work both ways. 30,000, it can work both ways towards our players.

“It’s fight or fly. Is it run away or do we go, ‘here we go, this is good isn’t it.’ What do you do? We’ll find out on Saturday.



“There will be three, four, five of them, probably more that haven’t played in front of a crowd that size.

“How do you react? I don’t know the answer but we are going to find out.

“All that is part of their development and part of their understanding. I hope it will bring the best out of them.”

Artell was also asked about Sunderland boss Alex Neil, to which he replied: “He’ll be a very good fit for them and I wish him all the best from six o’clock onwards on Saturday.

The Crewe boss added: “It’s what you want to play in, and if you don’t want to play in front of a big crowd or in a big stadium against good players for the opposition then you’re in the wrong game.

“It’s a brilliant test for us.”

