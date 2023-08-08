News you can trust since 1873
Crewe Alexandra boss drops selection hint ahead of Sunderland clash in Carabao Cup

Sunderland play Crewe in the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

By James Copley
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell has dropped a selection hint ahead of the game against Sunderland on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup

“There won’t be massive changes, but the ones who come in have to take their chance to stake a claim going forward," Bell said. “Everyone we select will be a professional and already in or around the team.

“I’d expect (Sunderland) to make changes because they have had less rest than us, and I believe we could come up with an upset.

“We have to embrace the challenge. Sunderland are getting back toward where they should be and they have a really good manager.

“We have to enjoy the game but we aren’t going there to make the numbers up, we want to execute our plan. We are really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully there will be some Crewe fans and we can put on a good display for them.”

