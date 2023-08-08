Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell has dropped a selection hint ahead of the game against Sunderland on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup

“There won’t be massive changes, but the ones who come in have to take their chance to stake a claim going forward," Bell said. “Everyone we select will be a professional and already in or around the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d expect (Sunderland) to make changes because they have had less rest than us, and I believe we could come up with an upset.

“We have to embrace the challenge. Sunderland are getting back toward where they should be and they have a really good manager.

“We have to enjoy the game but we aren’t going there to make the numbers up, we want to execute our plan. We are really looking forward to it.